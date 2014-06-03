Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Military Communications Market - Worldwide Forecasts & Analysis (2014 - 2019)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Military Communications Market - (SATCOM Terminals, Commercial off The Shelf (COTS), Military Communication Security, Tetra Radio, JTRS, Software Defined Radio, Radio Communication, Tactical Communication) - Worldwide Forecasts & Analysis (2014 - 2019)
Geographic dispersion of military units leads to the introduction of various communication tools, products, and services for fast operations and communications. Effective, secure, and reliable communication remains the indispensable need of military forces. There is also a need for highly accurate, wide-ranging products and services in order to share real-time communication data in military forces. Satellite communication has become an integral platform for all the communication processing. This report gives the qualitative and quantitative analysis of various technologies used for communication.
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Military communication market comprises newly developed technologies and components. Software-defined radios are emerging at a fast pace and are used in various kinds of radios, such as land mobile radio, tetra radio, and joint tactical radio system. Adoption of advanced technologies is a constant challenge to budgets and resources; thus, budget constraints often hinder the adoption of advanced communications systems. Multiple communication standards such as 2G, 3G, 4G, and LTE increase the complexity within the network and require considerable hardware deployment which ultimately increases the cost. Also, maintaining the security and authenticity of the communicated data which can be in the form of voice, audio, or video is the biggest challenge.
There are various assumptions that we have taken into consideration for the market sizing and forecasting exercise. A few of the global assumptions include political, economic, social, technological, and economic factors. For instance, exchange rates, one of the economic factors, are expected to have a moderate impact on this market. Therefore, dollar fluctuations are expected to not seriously affect the forecasts in the emerging APAC regions.
The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:
- This report segments the market into communication types, components, and applications covering this market comprehensively. It provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub segments. The market numbers are further split across the different regions.
- This report will help them better understand the competitor and gain more insights to better position their business. There is a separate section on competitive landscape, including competitor ecosystem, mergers and acquisition, and venture capital funding. Besides, there are company profiles of 10 top players in this market. In this section, market internals are provided that can put them ahead of the competitors.
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