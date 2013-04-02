Fast Market Research recommends "Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Rheumatoid Arthritis to 2018 - Market Characterized by Large and Diversified Pipeline and Low Threat of Biosimilar Sales Erosion" from GBI Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Rheumatoid Arthritis to 2018 - Market Characterized by Large and Diversified Pipeline and Low Threat of Biosimilar Sales Erosion". The currently marketed monoclonal antibodies are clinically and commercially highly successful products in the rheumatoid arthritis market, constituting four of the global top 20 best-selling drugs. The unique density of monoclonal antibodies that are approved for this indication, significant market exclusivity expiries in the forecast period and yet more monoclonal antibodies in development will change the dynamics in and this highly lucrative market in the forecast period until 2018.
Scope
- The current therapeutic environment in the treatment of RA across the top seven developed markets, including the US, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain and Japan.
- Analysis of the competitive environment for monoclonal antibodies with strong data and evidence-based profiling of marketed products, including comparative benchmarking and assessment of efficacy and safety profiles as well as differentiating product features.
- A detailed pipeline analysis for monoclonal antibodies in rheumatoid arthritis including individual product profiles, a comparative efficacy and safety profile heat map analysis of the most promising pipeline products as well as analyses on the distribution of molecule types across the RA developmental pipeline, the molecular targets of pipeline mAbs and the developmental program types. In addition, detailed analyses of the clinical trial failure rates, the clinical trial durations by phase and clinical trial sizes by participant numbers are provided.
- Market data on the geographical landscape and therapeutic landscape, including market size, annual cost of therapy, treatment usage patterns such as disease population and prescription populations.
- Market forecasts across the US, the top five countries in Europe (EU5) - Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and Spain- as well as Japan. The multiple scenario forecasts take a range of factors that are likely to vary into account and provide a clear perspective on the level of the potential degree of variance in the market sizes.
- Key market drivers and barriers
- the major deals that have taken place in the monoclonal antibodies market in rheumatoid arthritis in recent years. Coverage includes Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As) as well as co-development and licensing agreements, which are segmented on the basis of geography and total value. A concomitant analysis of the licensing deal values for products by molecule types and molecular targets is also provided.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the competitive environment for monoclonal antibodies
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Monoclonal Antibodies Market to 2017 - Multiple Indication Approvals and the Potential for MAbs in Oncology and Autoimmune Diseases are Re-Shaping the Market
- Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2018
- Biosimilars in Developed Countries - Launch of Biosimilar mAbs in Europe and New Regulatory Pathways in the US to Spur Market Growth
- Arthritis Therapeutics Market to 2018 - Novel Oral JAK Inhibitors and Biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARD) Will Drive Continued Growth Across Key Indications
- Pain Management Therapeutics Market to 2017 - Price Competition to Intensify Following Patent Expiries of Lyrica and Cymbalta
- Market and Product Forecasts: Disease Modification in Rheumatoid Arthritis - Novel therapies plus reformulations poised to enter the market
- Orphan Diseases Therapeutics in Oncology to 2018 - Strongly Diversified Developmental Pipelines Indicate Long-Term Growth Potential despite Moderate Scope of Current Late Stage Molecules
- Novel Therapies in Oncology - Protein Kinase Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibodies and Vaccines Therapeutic Classes Dominate Late-Stage Pipeline
- Musculoskeletal Disorders Therapeutics Market to 2017 - Osteoarthritis Market to Decline with Patent Expiry of Celebrex in 2014
- Global Biosimilars: A return to optimism?