Recent Study: Mundipharma International Limited - Product Pipeline Review - 2013

New Pharmaceuticals market report from Global Markets Direct: "Mundipharma International Limited - Product Pipeline Review - 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Global Market Direct's pharmaceuticals report, "Mundipharma International Limited - Product Pipeline Review - 2013" provides data on the Mundipharma International Limited's research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.
This report is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Direct's proprietary databases, Mundipharma International Limited's corporate website, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases, both from Mundipharma International Limited and industry-specific third party sources, put together by Global Markets Direct's team.
Scope
- Mundipharma International Limited - Brief Mundipharma International Limited overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.
- Review of current pipeline of Mundipharma International Limited human therapeutic division.
- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.
- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.
- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of Mundipharma International Limited with complete description of the product's developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.
- Recent updates of the Mundipharma International Limited's pipeline in the last quarter.
- Key discontinued and dormant projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Evaluate Mundipharma International Limited's strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.
- Assess the growth potential of Mundipharma International Limited in its therapy areas of focus.
- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the Mundipharma International Limited's R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.
- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.
- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with Mundipharma International Limited.
- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.
- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of Mundipharma International Limited and identify potential opportunities in those areas.
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