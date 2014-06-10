New Materials market report from Business Monitor International: "Namibia Mining Report Q3 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- BMI View: While Namibia holds substantial diamond and uranium reserves among other minerals, the government's potential to enforce policy to extract greater revenue from the sector remains a key downside risk to investment. Overall, we forecast Namibia's mining industry value to grow on average 3.3% y-o-y from an estimated USD1.6bn in 2014 to USD1.8bn in 2018. This will represent a decline in the mining sector's contribution to GDP from 13% in 2014 to 8% in 2018.
Key Players
The bulk of exploration and mining in Namibia focuses on diamonds, uranium and base metals such as copper, lead and zinc. A number of major players, including Rio Tinto and De Beers, have exploited the great potential for the exploration and mining of mineral resources. Diamond Fields International is a Canada-based mining firm involved in the exploration and mining of diamonds, nickel and gold in Liberia, Madagascar, Namibia and Zambia. Namdeb is a joint venture between De Beers (50%) and the Namibian government (50%), and is the country's leading diamond producer. Vedanta Resources is a major India-based resources player with global reach. The company recently entered the Namibian market via the acquisition of the country's largest zinc mine, Skorpion Mine, through its subsidiary Sterlite Industries.
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The Namibia Mining Report has been researched at source and features Business Monitor International (BMI)'s mining and commodity forecasts for metals, minerals and gems, covering all major indicators including reserves, production, exports and values. The report also analyses trends and prospects, national and multinational companies and changes in the regulatory environment.
BMI's Namibia Mining Report provides industry strategists, service companies, company analysts and consultants, government departments, trade associations and regulatory bodies with BMI's independent forecasts and competitive intelligence on the mining industry in Namibia.
Key Benefits
- Use BMI's independent industry forecasts on Namibia to test other views - a key input for successful budgeting and planning in this mining market.
- Target business opportunities and risks in Namibia's mining sector through our reviews of latest mining industry trends, regulatory changes and major deals, projects and investments in Namibia.
- Assess the activities, strategy and market position of your competitors, partners and clients via our Company Profiles (inc. KPIs and latest activity), Key Projects Tables and Competitive Landscape Tables.
Coverage
Executive Summary
Summary of BMI's key forecasts and industry analysis, covering mining reserves, supply, demand and prices, plus analysis of landmark company developments and key changes in the regulatory environment.
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