Recent Study: Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Argentina

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- According to the population census of 2010, the total population of children aged 0-4 contracted at a 0.1% CAGR in the last nine years, from 3.34 million to 3.33 million in 2010. However, due to a hike in disposable income that followed the 2002 economic crash, retail sales of nappies/diapers/pants grew at a 22% CAGR in current retail value and 2% CAGR in volume terms over 2007-2012. On average, diapers are used for the first 33 months of an infant's life in Argentina and it is estimated that...
Euromonitor International's Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Disposable Pants, Nappies/Diapers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Nappies/Diapers/Pants market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
