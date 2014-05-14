Fast Market Research recommends "Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Dominican Republic" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- The main story in nappies/diapers/pants in the Dominican Republic in 2013 was the struggle faced by the category's leading companies to secure appropriate amounts of retail shelf space for their brands. The large size of these products and the bulky packaging formats combined with the ever-increasing variety in terms of product types and sizes to make this issue one of the most critical and difficult for the companies involved in the category. The situation has become very difficult in modern...
Euromonitor International's Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Disposable Pants, Nappies/Diapers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Nappies/Diapers/Pants market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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