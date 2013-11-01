Recent Study: Naturally Healthy Beverages in Hong Kong, China

New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Naturally Healthy Beverages in Hong Kong, China"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Rising health consciousness of consumers, arising from an ageing population, sedentary lifestyles and various health epidemics, boosted the performance of NH beverages in 2012. Consumers are increasingly switching away from beverages such as cola carbonates towards NH beverages products that are deemed to be able to bridge any nutritional gap or even improve their wellbeing.
Euromonitor International's Naturally Healthy Beverages in Hong Kong, China report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: NH Hot Drinks, NH Soft Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Naturally Healthy Beverages market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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