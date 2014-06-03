Fast Market Research recommends "Non-domestic Air-conditioning, Packaging and Other General Purpose Machinery in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Saudi Arabian market grows 24% over 2007-2012, reaching SR17.8 billion in the latter year, underpinned by expanding construction, food, automotive and retail industries. Value of imports expands 18% over review period, comprising 93% of market size in 2012. Value of local production rises 43% over 2007-2012 to SR1.9 billion at end of review period. Profits increase 51% over review period to SR451 million in 2012, profitability totals 24% at end of review period. Value of exports shrinks 15% over review period, accounting for 42% of product output in 2012. Industry characterised by rather high degree of concentration. Industry turnover expected to grow 67% over forecast period to reach SR3.1 billion in 2018.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Non-domestic Air-conditioning, Packaging and Other General Purpose Machinery in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 2919. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Non-domestic Air-conditioning, Packaging and Other General Purpose Machinery in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 2919 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Non-domestic Air-conditioning and Ventilation Equipment, Other General Purpose Machinery, Packaging Machinery, Weighing Machinery.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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