Recent Study: Non-Store Retailing in Dominican Republic

New Retailing market report from Euromonitor International: "Non-Store Retailing in Dominican Republic"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Non-store retailing is still limited in the Dominican Republic, due to the lack of habit of Dominican consumers to purchase products through non-store retailing. With consumer trust increasing and an increase in disposable income, especially in the middle- and high-income segments, sales of non-essential products are expected to increase. However, for the majority of the population, the main driver in consumption will continue to be essential grocery products.
Euromonitor International's Non-Store Retailing in Dominican Republic report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Product coverage: Direct Selling, Homeshopping, Internet Retailing, Vending.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
