New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Noodles in Belgium"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Asian cuisine has long been part of the Belgian lifestyle, due to the high amount of Japanese, Chinese and Vietnamese restaurants present in the country. Yet, the economic uncertainty left by the financial crisis has led Belgian consumers to become more budget conscious and therefore favour home cooking over out-of-home meals. As consumers have increasingly sought originality, various TV cooking shows have emerged, enabling consumers to discover new recipes in the Asian segment and to prepare them on their own. Consumers are increasingly choosing to cook Asian food, which they perceive as sophisticated, healthy and light. This has led the category to acquire more space in supermarkets and to become more visible. These factors are all benefiting the noodles category in 2013.
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Competitive Landscape
Mars Belgium holds the lead in noodles in 2013, with a value share of 34% mainly thanks to its brand Suzi-Wan. With a broad range of Asian products available under several categories, Suzi-Wan has positioned itself as an authentic Asian brand, benefiting from considerable consumer fidelity. Following Mars Belgium, Campbell Foods Belgium is ranked second with a value share of 30%. Amoy Marketing HP Foods rounds off the top three, holding a 15% value share. Other prominent competitors in noodles include Nissin Foods Holdings Co, Soubry Joseph NV. Etn Franz Colruyt is a leading private label company.
Industry Prospects
With home cooking trends forecast to continue to grow in the future, noodles in Belgium is expected to continue its ascension, both in retail volume and constant value terms. As economic uncertainty is expected to persevere, consumers will continue to cook their own meals and hence search for diversification in their recipes. Asian restaurants being amongst the most popular in Belgium, consumers are expected to increasingly demand Asian products such as noodles to make their meals more appealing. Noodles' convenience is also expected to be successful among busy consumers searching for quick and easy to cook products. Increasing mobility is also forecast to benefit noodles as a whole, causing noodles to be increasingly perceived as exotic.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Noodles industry in Belgium with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Noodles industry in Belgium, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Noodles in Belgium market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
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