New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Oils and Fats in Italy"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Oils and fats was characterised by conflicting trends at the beginning of 2013. On the one hand, large retailers were forced to accept increases in price lists presented by olive oil manufacturers. This was a step that had carefully been avoided during previous years, in light of the economic difficulties that were lowering retailers' margins, even though raw materials prices had increased since 2012. Whilst during previous years manufacturers were able to absorb the cost increases, this was no longer possible in 2013, and higher listing prices were finally accepted.
Competitive Landscape
At GBO level, during 2013 Deoleo is expected to lead the market with a 19% value share, followed by Monini (6%) and Fratelli Carli (5%), which operate mainly in the direct selling channel. Deoleo leads thanks to the strength of the Bertolli and Carapelli brands.
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Industry Prospects
During the forecast period oils and fats is expected to continue to see rising demand due to consumers increasing their at-home consumption. Retail volume sales are therefore set to rise by 3% over the course of the forecast period. On the other hand, pressure on unit prices is expected to remain strong, and consumers will continue to be highly price-conscious and shift towards cheaper brands or private label. Thus, value sales at constant 2013 prices are expected to decline, with an anticipated fall of 2% during the forecast period.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Oils and Fats industry in Italy with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Oils and Fats industry in Italy, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Oils and Fats in Italy market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Oils and Fats in Italy?
- What are the major brands in Italy?
- Are consumers in emerging markets moving from unpackaged to packaged oils and fats?
- What are the sales prospects for "healthy" cooking oils?
- Will retail sales suffer as economic prospects improve and consumers move back to eating out rather than cooking at home?
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