Recent Study on Counter IED Market, 2012-2022 : Latest Market Research Report

The Global Counter IED Market 20122022 offers the reader detailed analysis of the global counter IED market over the next ten years, alongside potential market opportunities to enter the industry, using detailed market size forecasts.



The global counter IED market is expected to be worth US$6.4 billion in 2012 and decrease to US$3.6 billion by 2022, representing a CARC of -5.59% during the forecast period. The demand for counter IED equipment is anticipated to be driven by internal and external security threats, territorial disputes, modernization initiatives, technological innovations and a substantial demand for counter IED systems for coalition forces in Afghanistan. Cumulatively, the global market is expected to value US$46.7 billion during the forecast period. The market is expected to be dominated by North America, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.



The Global Counter IED Market 20122022 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2012 to 2022, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.



The report provides detailed analysis of the market for counter IED during 20122022, including the factors that influence why countries are investing or cutting defense expenditure. It provides detailed expectations of growth rates and projected total expenditure.

Lockheed Martin, Chemring Group, NIITEK, Iveco, Allen Vanguard, General Dynamics Land Systems, Navistar Defense, Force Protection, BAE Systems, L3 CyTerra, Northrop Grumman, iRobot Corporation, Thales, Qinetiq

In 2011, commanders in Afghanistan decided that they wanted more troops to dismount from their vehicles and patrol on foot. This shift in strategy has however put human lives at risk and has therefore given rise to a demand for unmanned systems, such as ultra-light robots, that soldiers can carry with one hand and driverless trucks manned with the help of a remote control.



The Counter IED market consists of a large number of companies specializing in various fields. And the procurement of such counter IED equipment is limited only to the countries operating extensively in IED threat areas such as Afghanistan and Iraq. This causes high levels of competition in the market and increases the bargaining power of the defense ministries around the world. This lowers the margins of counter IED companies due to reduced unit prices or high offset requirements.

Traditionally, North America and Europe accounted for four-fifths of global defense spending. However, western dominance in this field is steadily declining as a result of the effects of recent economic recession. This situation, coupled with strategic changes to global security, means that the demand for defense systems, such as counter IED equipment, is set to decline in the western market.



North America accounts for the highest spend in the global counter IED market and most of the expenditure can be attributed to the US, with Canada accounting for a small share. Both the US and Canada have allocated major portion of their counter IED budget towards saving the lives of their soldiers deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan for peace keeping missions. A major share of expenditure is focused on areas such as counter IED vehicles, detection systems, electronic jammers, and other bomb-foiling technologies and unmanned systems. However, the expenditure on counter IED initiatives is expected to decline with the withdrawal of forces from Iraq and Afghanistan.

The US and allied forces have begun a pullout from Afghanistan, with 23000 troops scheduled to be withdrawn from the region by the end of 2012. However, this does not signal the end of US participation in Afghan affairs, with the US led coalition's campaign expected to continue in the foreseeable future. The Afghan army and police force are currently battling low levels of literacy, corruption within their ranks and lack of equipment and experience. Making them self-sufficient to increase their capabilities on the battlefield in the primary goal of the coalition.



