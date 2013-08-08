Recent Study on Mobile Location Commerce Market 2013 - 2018 : ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Mobile commerce is expected to grow rapidly over the next five years. This growth is driven by the introduction of the tablets and the next generation smartphones. Mind Commerce predicts that the location commerce will be one of the key initiatives across the mobile/wireless value chain within the next three years.



Complete Report With TOC @ http://www.researchmoz.us/mobile-location-commerce-2013-2018-report.html



We believe that certain key areas, such as Mobile Social Commerce in the Cloud will emerge as key areas and important channels for merchants across the value chain. In addition to traditional “bricks and mortar” storefront beneficiaries, we see cross-over between in-store shopping and digital media/online sales as end-user take advantage of next generation location-based marketing.



The report analyzes the potential revenues from location commerce and how to integrate location-based service (LBS) capabilities with m-commerce to boost sales. The report predicts the future of the industry and how social commerce can be used with location commerce.



The research addresses:



Integration of LBS with M-commerce

Levering location commerce with social selling

Location commerce definition, scenarios, use cases

Future challenges for the location commerce industry

Major trends that will influence the location-commerce industry

Market outlook and potential for location commerce through 2018



Target Audience:



OSS/BSS Solution Providers

Mobile Network Operators

Mobile Software Developers

Mobile Payment Service Providers

Handset and Tablet Manufacturers

Content and Applications Mediators

Social Commerce Vendors and providers

Mobile Marketing and Advertising Providers

Telecommunications Infrastructure Providers



Browse All Mind Commerce Publishing Market Research Reports @ http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/mind-commerce-publishing-4.html



Report Benefits:



Forecast by region for mobile location commerce

Identify market opportunities for location commerce

Identify the market for mobile social location in the Cloud

Understand the role and importance of location-based marketing

Understand the technologies and solutions for location determination



Read All Telecommunications Market Research @ http://www.researchmoz.us/telecommunications-market-reports-95.html



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