Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Oral care in Estonia experienced strong value growth during 2012. Higher numbers of Estonians now consider maintaining healthy white teeth as a crucial aspect of maintaining one?s good looks and these issues are playing an increasingly important role in terms of determining an individual?s role and position in society. In addition, as many Estonians now face rising expenditure on essentials such as food, housing and energy, saving money to visit the dentist is now a struggle for many Estonians. Hence, increasing numbers of Estonian consumers are placing more emphasis on preventing the need to make such expenditure by purchasing decent oral care products.
Competitive Landscape
Colgate-Palmolive maintained its leading position in oral care in Estonia during 2012, accounting for 33% of retail value sales in the category during 2012. The company continues to benefit from the high popularity of its leading brand Colgate, which is present in toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwashes/dental rinses. The Colgate brand has been available in Estonia since the 1990s and since then it has gained the approval and loyalty of vast numbers of Estonian consumers, mainly due to the brand?s very wide availability and the fact that it offers a wide variety of high-quality products at various price levels. In addition, Colgate-Palmolive recorded the highest increase in retail value sales in oral care in 2012 as its value share increased to 33% from 32% in 2011, mainly to the strong promotion for the brand.
Industry Prospects
Oral care in Estonia is expected to continue recording strong positive growth throughout the forecast period. The importance of maintaining whiter and healthier teeth is set to continue growing in Estonia during the forecast period. As such, the importance of products with higher levels of perceived quality which are sold at higher unit prices is likely to increase during the forecast period. As many Estonians have begun to worry about the potential dangers of the synthetic ingredients contained within many beauty and personal care products, the ingredients of certain oral care products are also likely to become more important during the forecast period. In addition, the importance of natural and organic products is also likely to improve during the forecast period.
