Recent Study: OTC Pharmaceuticals - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide

Recently published research from MarketLine, "OTC Pharmaceuticals - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Introduction
The G8 OTC Pharmaceuticals industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading companies including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the G8 OTC pharmaceuticals market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the G8 OTC pharmaceuticals market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key OTC pharmaceuticals players' G8 operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the G8 OTC pharmaceuticals market with five year forecasts
- Compares data from the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia and Japan, alongside individual chapters on each country
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
G8 countries contributed $72,289.6 million in 2012 to the global OTC pharmaceuticals industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1% between 2008 and 2012. The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $80,752.3 million in 2017, with a CAGR of 2.2% over the 2012-17 period.
Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the OTC pharmaceuticals industry, with market revenues of $28,784.9 million in 2012. This was followed by Japan and Germany, with a value of $14,786.0 and $7,335.8 million, respectively.
The US is expected to lead the OTC pharmaceuticals industry in the G8 nations with a value of $32,123.7 million in 2016, followed by Japan and Russia with expected values of $15,902.3 and $9,105.6 million, respectively.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the G8 OTC pharmaceuticals market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the G8 OTC pharmaceuticals market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the G8 OTC pharmaceuticals market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- Who are the top competitors in the G8 OTC pharmaceuticals market?
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