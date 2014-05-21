Recent Study: Ovarian Cancer Therapeutics in Major Developed Markets to 2020 - Late-Stage Pipeline Focuses on Improved Progression Free-Surival and Targeted Therapies

Recently published research from GBI Research, "Ovarian Cancer Therapeutics in Major Developed Markets to 2020 - Late-Stage Pipeline Focuses on Improved Progression Free-Surival and Targeted Therapies", is now available at Fast Market Research