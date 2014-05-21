Recently published research from GBI Research, "Ovarian Cancer Therapeutics in Major Developed Markets to 2020 - Late-Stage Pipeline Focuses on Improved Progression Free-Surival and Targeted Therapies", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- GBI Research, has released the pharma report -"Ovarian Cancer Therapeutics in Major Developed Markets to 2020 - Late-Stage Pipeline Focuses on Improved Progression Free-Surival and Targeted Therapies". The current Ovarian cancer therapeutics market is dominated by the use of generics - predominately carboplatin and paclitaxel, which are used in combination for the treatment of platinum-sensitive disease (both first-line and recurrent). Initial treatment with platinum-based therapy is usually effective, with approximately 70% of patients entering remission. However, even with extended progression free-survival of 24 months, almost all patients relapse, and after successive periods of remission and relapse either die or progress to platinum-resistant disease, for which the prognosis is poor. There is a clear gap in the market for maintenance therapies to extend the initial high rates of remission, and hopefully stimulate long-term remission in patients. As well as a gap for more effective treatment options in platinum-resistant or refractory patients.
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The current developmental pipeline addresses these gaps in the market, with five of the 10 late stage pipeline molecules indicated as maintenance therapies, and three of the 10 indicated in platinum-resistant disease. However, efficacy with these late stage drugs has been poor, at best demonstrating minimal improvements in PFS. In the EU, both Avastin and Yondelis have been approved on the basis of improvements in PFS alone. It is expected therefore, that those pipeline drugs that have demonstrated the most significant improvements in PFS - olaparib, Vynfinit and trebananib, will be approved in this territory. However even on approval, the lack of an overwhelming improvement in clinical benefit with these drugs, and their expected high cost will limit their sales. In the US, the improvement in PFS observed with Yondelis and Avastin, in the absence of any other clinical benefit with either drug, resulted in neither drug being approved by the FDA. In line with these rejections, the improvements in PFS alone, observed with the current late stage pipeline drugs, is expected to result in the failure of any drug to be approved in the US within the forecast period.
As a result the global market is expected not be driven by new drug approvals, but primarily inflation, and the increase in the prevalence of pancreatic cancer. Global market revenues are forecast to rise at a limited CAGR of 3.4% to $1.9billion in 2020.
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