Recent Study: Packaged Food in Brazil

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Packaged Food in Brazil"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- Packaged food was set to record double-digit growth in value terms in Brazil in 2012. The strong growth was driven in part by rising prices of commodities such as sugar, wheat flour, soybeans and cocoa. The increasing sales of specific products in bakery, dairy and confectionery also played an important role in the performance of packaged food as consumers, in particular from lower-income brackets, are increasingly interested in trying new and different products.
Euromonitor International's Packaged Food in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Baby Food, Bakery, Canned/Preserved Food, Chilled Processed Food, Confectionery, Dairy, Dried Processed Food, Frozen Processed Food, Ice Cream, Impulse and Indulgence Products, Meal Replacement, Meal Solutions, Noodles, Nutrition/Staples, Oils and Fats, Pasta, Ready Meals, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Snack Bars, Soup, Spreads, Sweet and Savoury Snacks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
