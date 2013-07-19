Recent Study: Packaging Services in Russia: Industrial Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Packaging Services in Russia: Industrial Report" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Euromonitor International's Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Packaging Services market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Bottling of Liquids, Labelling, Stamping and Imprinting, Packaging of Solids, Parcel Packing and Gift Wrapping, Security Packaging of Pharmaceutical Preparations.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Packaging Services market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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