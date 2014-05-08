New Materials market report from MarketLine: "Paints & Coatings in the United Kingdom"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Paints & Coatings in the United Kingdom industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the United Kingdom paints & coatings market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Report Highlights:
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- The paints & coatings market consists of liquid and powder based paints, varnishes and related products used for protective and decorative, industrial and automotive and specialty purposes.<\li> - The UK paints and coatings market had total revenues of $2,723.6m in 2013, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% between 2009 and 2013.<\li> - Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 1.2% between 2009 and 2013, to reach a total of 641.0 thousand tonnes in 2013.<\li> - The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 4.1% for the five-year period 2013 - 2018, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $3,334.0m by the end of 2018.
Features of this Report:
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the paints & coatings market in the United Kingdom
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the paints & coatings market in the United Kingdom
Leading company profiles reveal details of key paints & coatings market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the United Kingdom paints & coatings market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the United Kingdom economy
Key Questions Answered:
What was the size of the United Kingdom paints & coatings market by value in 2013?
What will be the size of the United Kingdom paints & coatings market in 2018?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the United Kingdom paints & coatings market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
What are the main segments that make up the United Kingdom's paints & coatings market?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: RPM International Inc, PPG Industries, Inc., BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V.
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