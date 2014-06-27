New Food market report from Mintel: "Pasta in Chile (2014) - Market Sizes"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2014 -- Pasta in Chile by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers all pasta consumption including fresh, dry, frozen, canned and other. Market size comprises sales through all retail and non-retail sales. Market size for Pasta in Chile is given in CLP and tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Chile. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Segmentation of this market
- Dry Plain
- Fresh
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Carozzi S.A., Tresmontes Lucchetti S.A, Suazo Gomez S.A., Own Label, Others
