Recent Study: Pernod Ricard Groupe in Spirits (World)

New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Pernod Ricard Groupe in Spirits (World)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- With very limited resources for expansion through acquisition until at least 2015, Pernod Ricard's key focus has to be through organic growth. The profile looks at how its current portfolio of brands is positioned and what it should do to maximise its growth potential.
Euromonitor International's Pernod Ricard Groupe in Spirits (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Alcoholic Drinks industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
Product coverage: Brandy and Cognac, Liqueurs, Other Spirits, Rum, Tequila (and Mezcal), Whiskies, White Spirits.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Spirits market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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