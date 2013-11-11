Recent Study: Personal Accident and Health Insurance in China, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017

New Insurance market report from Timetric: "Personal Accident and Health Insurance in China, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Healthcare programs run by the Chinese government are the primary means of serving the healthcare needs of the country's citizens. This basic health insurance program coverage has risen from 24% in 2005 to 90% of the country's population in 2012, supported by large-scale expenditure. The government is aware of the dangers of unchecked healthcare expenditure. In more developed countries such as the US, healthcare expenditure accounts for more than 10% of GDP. Although the market for private insurance is still small and accounted for only 2.0% of the total healthcare expenditure in 2012, it continues to grow and is playing an important role. Private healthcare catered to around 7.0% of China's population in 2012. The aging population, increasing urbanization and expanding disposable income are expected to drive growth in the personal accident and health segment over the forecast period.
Key Highlights
- The main growth drivers for the Chinese personal accident and health insurance segment are the country's aging population, robust economic growth, rising disposable incomes and increased awareness of the need for insurance, especially among younger people.
- The basic health insurance program coverage has risen from 24% in 2005 to 90% of the country's population in 2012, supported by large-scale expenditure.
- There have been initiatives taken by the government to increase the role of private companies in helping to improve the country's healthcare system and demand for private health insurance products.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance segment in China:
- It provides historical values for the Chinese personal accident and health insurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the Chinese personal accident and health insurance segment along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in China
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in China for the personal accident and health insurance segment
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in China and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in China and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
Companies Mentioned in this Report: China Life Insurance Company, Ping An Health Insurance Company, Ltd, China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd, PICC Health Insurance Company Ltd, New China Life Insurance Co. Ltd., Sunshine Insurance Group Co., Ltd
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