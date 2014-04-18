Fast Market Research recommends "Personalized Medicine Partnering Terms and Agreements" from Current Partnering, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the personalized medicine partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
The Personalized Medicine Partnering Terms and Agreements report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the personalized medicine partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter personalized medicine partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors personalized medicine technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases do not.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report contains over 1000 links to online copies of actual personalized medicine deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of personalized medicine dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in personalized medicine dealmaking since 2009, including details of average headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.
Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading biomarker deals since 2009. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by big pharma and most active of all biopharma companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.
Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading companion diagnostic deals since 2009. Deals are listed by headline value, sig ned by bigpharma and most active of all biopharma companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.
Chapter 5 provides a review of the leading pharmacogenomics deals since 2009. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Abbott, Actavis, Allergan, Amgen, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Bayer, Biogen Idec, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene, CSL, Daiichi Sankyo, Dainippon Sumitomo, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Endo, Forest, Fresenius, Galderma, Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline, Grifols, Hospira, Johnson & Johnson, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Lundbeck, Menarini, Merck & Co, Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Tanabe, Mylan, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Otsuka, Pfizer, Purdue, Ranbaxy, Roche, Sanofi, Servier, Shionogi, Shire, Stada, Takeda, Teva, UCB view, Valeant, Warner Chilcott
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Personalized Medicine in Oncology Partnering Terms and Agreements
- Distribution Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics
- Biomarker Partnering Terms and Agreements
- Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech
- Co-promotion and Co-marketing Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics
- Option and Evaluation Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics
- Companion Diagnostics Partnering Terms & Agreements
- Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements
- Regenerative medicine and Stem cells Partnering Terms and Agreements
- Infectious Vaccines Partnering Terms and Agreements