Recent Study: Pet Products in the United Arab Emirates

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- 2013 is expected to see current value growth of 6% with 'cat litter' dropping the most by two percentage points in current value terms and growth in pet dietary supplements of 5%. This is because there is expected to be a slight diversion in consumption patterns to pet dietary supplements as health & wellness grows with the humanisation trend. Pet owners will continue to focus more on pet nutrition by ensuring pets have healthier diets. Furthermore, the growing pet ownership trend will also...
Euromonitor International's Pet Products in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Cat Litter, Other Pet Products, Pet Dietary Supplements, Pet Healthcare.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Pet Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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