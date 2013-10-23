Recent Study: Poland Retail Report Q4 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "Poland Retail Report Q4 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- The Polish Retail Report examines the long-term potential of the local consumer market, but flags shortterm concerns about the impact on Poland's economic outlook of government austerity measures coupled with a tailing off of investment after the European football championships in 2012, which will drag on domestic demand and consumer spending.
The report examines how best to maximise returns in the Polish retail market while minimising investment risk, and also explores the impact of the continued soft patch in German manufacturing on the Polish consumer and on the ability of producers and exporters to realise returns in the short term.
The report also analyses the growth and risk management strategies being employed by the leading players in the Polish retail sector, as they seek to maximise the growth opportunities offered by the local market. Polish per capita consumer spending is forecast to increase by 25% to 2017, compared with a regional growth average of 39%. The country comes sixth (out of 10) in BMI's Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) Retail Risk/Reward Ratings, and outperforms significantly for 'risk'.
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Among all retail categories, mass grocery retail (MGR) will be the outperformer through to 2017 in growth terms, with sales expected to grow by 41% between 2013 and 2017, reaching US$38.72bn. BMI forecasts hypermarkets to outperform the rest of the MGR sector, with sales expected to rise by almost 43% over the forecast period. Poland is one of the key MGR markets in the CEE region: with disposable incomes rising, more Polish consumers are converting to modern retail formats. In the competitive arena, BMI sees continuing upside potential from the senate vote in 2007 against a law that would have imposed construction restrictions on hypermarkets. The ruling has paved the way for Poland's major operators to continue unfettered with their expansion plans.
Over the last quarter, BMI has revised the following forecasts/views:
- In light of the sharp collapse in Polish domestic demand in the first quarter of 2013, we have downgraded our real GDP growth forecasts for 2013 and 2014. High unemployment and stagnant wage growth combined with an uncertain economic outlook will keep domestic demand restrained, and we now expect real GDP growth of just 1.2% in 2013 and 2.3% in 2014.
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