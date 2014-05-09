Fast Market Research recommends "Portable Players in Indonesia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- In 2012, portable players suffered a decline in volume sales across all categories due to less popularity. Portable players' products have been replaced with smartphones, which have all their features, including the features offered by general portable players. Portable media players suffered the biggest decline after hitting their peak sales performance in 2011, while e-readers also declined in volume sales. For the majority of the review period, portable MP3 players survived the slump and was...
Euromonitor International's Portable Players in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: E-Readers, Portable Media Players.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Portable Players market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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