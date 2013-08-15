Recent Study: PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, Company Intelligence Report

Fast Market Research recommends "PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, Company Intelligence Report" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) is a subsidiary of PTT Public Company Limited, which accounts for an equity stake of 65.3% in PTTEP. PTTEP's major operations include upstream activities and other associated business functions, such as the provision of transport and logistic support services, the construction of Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) production vessels and other infrastructure-related projects.
PTTEP's upstream operations are primarily located in onshore and offshore areas in Thailand. However, the company's operations also cover international areas, including Malaysia, Myanmar, Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam, Oman, Iran, Egypt, Algeria, Bahrain, Mozambique, Kenya, Australia, New Zealand and Canada. PTTEP's Exploration and Production (E&P) operations comprise more than 44 projects in 12 countries.
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Scope
- Key Highlights: This section provides detailed analysis on the company's overall oil and gas value chain, new projects, growth opportunities, new ventures, assets performance, Capex funding, geographical results of oil and gas operations.
- Goals and Strategies: This section provides the upcoming goals and strategies of the company. The section mainly goals and strategies followed by the company in order to meet its upcoming goals.
- SWOT: The report's SWOT section provides the internal strength, weakness, opportunities and threats of company to reflect its strategic positions in the market.
- Production and Development Overview: This section highlights the company's crude oil and natural gas production forecast from its legacy and upcoming assets by region and commodity mix for next five years. The report also covers the detailed information and analysis on the company's producing and development assets.
- Exploration: This section includes detailed explanation and analysis on the company's exploration assets resulted due to new discoveries, new drilling and other activities.
- M&A trends: This section mainly provides information and analysis on the company's recent assets transactions, joint ventures, acquisition, and divestment activities during the last one year. This section highlights the company's status as a buyer or seller during the analyzed period.
- Financial Forecast and Valuation: This section highlights the detailed financial statement forecast for next five years. With the financial statement forecast, this section also provides intrinsic value of the company by using Net Asset Valuation method.
- Peer Group Analysis: This section compares the company's performance with its peer group on the basis of share prices, financial ratios, operational and financial parameters and other related parameters.
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