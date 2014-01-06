Recent Study: Radio Cabs Market in India 2013

New Transportation research report from Netscribes is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Netscribes' latest market research report titled Radio Cabs Market in India 2013 identifies the transport scenario, wherein radio cabs are being hailed as one of the fastest growing business segments within the transport sector. Some of the factors that have driven the growth in awareness about the concept of radio cabs in India include ease of booking, accurate meter readings, trained and polite staff, competitive rates and GPS tracking, aided by the huge demand-supply gap within the segment. Although initial off-take was restricted only to corporate use owing to the myth of exceedingly high fares compared to ordinary cabs, recent trends suggest that individual users are gradually notching up the difference riding on increased disposable income and propensity towards safe and hassle-free communication.
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Companies Mentioned in this Report: Carzonrent (India) Pvt. Ltd., Mega Cabs Ltd., Meru Cab Company Pvt. Ltd., Metro Cabs Pvt. Ltd., Quick Cabs Pvt. Ltd., Tab Cab Pvt. Ltd.
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