Recent Study: Ratio, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis

New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Ratio, Inc. (Ratio) is a biotechnology company. It undertakes the design and development of drug delivery products. The company developed a proprietary hallow microneedle technology. It offers disposable drug delivery pump, which is a hydro gel-based non-electronic drug delivery technology that transfers various biologics and large molecule drugs into the skin through micro needles. The pipeline products of the company includes Nuprivo-SC (Subcutaneous Injection), Nuprivo-CI (Continuous Infection) and Nuprivo-ID (Itradermal Injection). The company leverages its technology by licensing to several pharmaceutical companies. It also offers painless and active transdermal products. Its lead product Nuprivo-SC is used to decrease Trauma. Ratio is headquartered in Wisconsin, the US.
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This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Ratio, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape globally.
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