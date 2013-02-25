New Energy research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- GlobalData's energy offering, "Refining Industry Outlook in China, 2013 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned Refineries to 2017" is the essential source for industry data and information relating to the refining industry in China. It provides asset level information relating to active and planned refineries in China. The deatils of major companies operating in the refining industry in China are included in the report. The latest news and deals relating to the sector are also provided and analyzed.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Updated information relating to all active and planned refineries
- Provides historical data from 2005 to 2012, forecast to 2017
- Information on refining, FCC, hydrocracking and coking capacities by refinery and country
- Provides operator information for all active and planned refineries
- Identifies key trends and issues in the refining industry
- Information on the top companies in the sector including business description and strategic analysis. Key companies covered are China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, PetroChina Company Limited and CNOOC Limited
- Product and brand updates, strategy changes, R&D projects, corporate expansions and contractions and regulatory changes.
- Key mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, private equity investments and IPOs.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the refining industry in China
- Identify growth segments and opportunities in China's refining industry
- Assess your competitor's refining operations in China
- Understand and respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects in China's refining industry
- Develop strategies based on the latest operational, financial, and regulatory events of the major refining companies in China from related latest deals and developments
- Identify and analyze the strengths and weaknesses of the major refining companies in China.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, PetroChina Company Limited, CNOOC Limited
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