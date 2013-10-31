Recent Study: Research Report on Global and China Human Vaccine Industry, 2013-2017

New Pharmaceuticals market report from CRI: "Research Report on Global and China Human Vaccine Industry, 2013-2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- The research object of the report is human vaccines. According to different types and sources, vaccines can be divided into pathogenic protein vaccine, recombinant protein vaccines, immune protein vaccines and gene vaccines.
In China, vaccines are generally divided into Vaccine I and Vaccine II. Vaccine I is offered for free, and it's priced and purchased uniformly by the government, covering the major epidemic diseases of Hepatitis B, epidemic cerebrospinal meningitis, Tetanus, etc. Vaccine II is other vaccines inoculated voluntarily at residents' own expense. It is independently priced and has large profit margins, but there are intense competition in the market. The frequently-used Vaccine II includes Pneumonia vaccine, Varicella Vaccine, Type B Haemophilus Influenzae Conjugate Vaccine, Influenza Vaccine, Rabies Vaccine and so on. In China, Vaccine I market are occupied by state-owned enterprises, while foreign-funded enterprises and private enterprises have certain advantages in Vaccine II market.
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In 2012, the scale of Chinese vaccine market was about CNY 19 billion, while the scale of pharmaceutical industry was about CNY 1.78 trillion in the same period. The sales revenue of Chinese vaccine industry was only about 1% of that of the pharmaceutical industry far below the global average level of 3%, estimated by CRI. There is still much space for growth. China has the largest population in the world with 10 million newborns yearly. Meanwhile, the aging of the society is increasingly serious. With the economic development and increasingly frequent population immigrations, it inevitably widens the spreading range and increases the speed of disease spreading. Accordingly, new epidemic diseases (Avian Influenza, Influenza A H1N1 and so on) occur frequently.
Data from China's Ministry of Health shows, in 2012, China reported 3,216,900 cases of Class A and B infectious diseases, with16,721 dead. The reported incidence of Class A, B infectious diseases is 238.76/0.1million and the death rate is 1.24/0.1million. In 2012, China reported 3,734,500 cases of Class C infectious diseases, with 594 dead. The reported incidence of Class C infectious diseases is 277.18/0.1million and the death rate is 0.04/0.1 million. China's infectious disease incidence reflects a growing trend comparing with that in previous years, which gradually prompts government's attention on prevention and control of infectious diseases and planned immunization coverage is expanding; public awareness of vaccination is also increasing continuously which promotes the growth of vaccine market.
In China, there are over 30 human vaccine manufacturing enterprises with annual production of over 1 billion including about 40 kinds of vaccines against more than 20 kinds of viruses. With years of technological accumulation, some private vaccine enterprises make big breakthrough in the technical fields and Vaccine II market.
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