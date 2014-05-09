Fast Market Research recommends "Retailing in Finland" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- The Finnish retailing industry faced great challenges in 2013 as the Finnish economy experienced a downturn and the unemployment rate continued to increase, limiting the customer purchasing power. Also, the VAT rates in Finland were increased in January 2013, which was seen as a challenge by the retailers which were already struggling with customers limiting their purchases. As a result, the total retailing value growth suffered and slowed down when compared to the recent years in the review...
Euromonitor International's Retailing in Finland report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Online Retailing Market Size and Forecast to 2017
- Retailing in the US
- Retailing in France
- Retailing in Brazil
- Retailing in Austria
- Retailing in Poland
- Retailing in New Zealand
- Retailing in Switzerland
- Retailing in the United Kingdom
- Retailing in China