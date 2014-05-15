Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Retailing in the United Arab Emirates", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Following the economic downturn, the retailing performance recuperated towards the end of the review period from 2011 onwards. This was mainly linked to economic instability in Europe and other Middle Eastern countries, leading to more expatriates entering the United Arab Emirates, which resulted in real GDP growing by 3% in 2013, and had been mainly picking up since 2011. Consumers were more cautious of spending during the economic downturn, which picked up towards the end of the review period...
Euromonitor International's Retailing in United Arab Emirates report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
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