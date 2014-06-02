Fast Market Research recommends "RTD Coffee in the United Kingdom" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- In 2013, RTD coffee grew fast, by 20% in value terms and 34% in volume terms, although the market remains small at just under GBP26.5 million in value terms and under four million litres in volume terms. Both growth rates were in line with the review period CAGR of 33% and 35% in value and volume terms, respectively. The success of RTD coffee has remained high throughout the review period.
Competitive Landscape
Starbucks Coffee Co UK Ltd and Emmi AG continued to be the leading players in the RTD coffee category with respective retail value shares of 43% and 28%. While value sales have gone up just like the market, the growing presence of small players means that Starbucks' share declined in total volume terms.
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Industry Prospects
Over the forecast period, the retail market for RTD coffee is expected to reach GBP34 million with a CAGR of 5% in constant value terms. It is a much slower rate than that recorded over the review period due to an expected slowing volume growth as well as a decline in constant 2013 unit prices.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the RTD Coffee industry in United Kingdom with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the RTD Coffee industry in United Kingdom, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The RTD Coffee in United Kingdom market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of RTD Coffee in United Kingdom?
- What are the major brands in United Kingdom?
- What are the key new launches of RTD Coffee and bottled coffee products?
- Who are the consumers of RTD coffee in United Kingdom?
- Where is ready to drink coffee most commonly consumed?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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