Recent Study: Russia Freight Transport Report Q1 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "Russia Freight Transport Report Q1 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- There are three key themes to watch in Russia's freight transport market in 2013, with all of them offering upside risk to our forecasts for this sector.
The Russian government's privatisation drive will continue to roll on in 2013, with port stakes and rail freight units still to be auctioned off. The privatisation of stakes in the freight sector is not only enabling funding to be raised, which is due to be invested in the country's transport network, thereby giving it a boost, but is also leading to greater participation by private companies. These private companies are bringing both expertise and investment, thereby leading to risks to the upside for our forecasts.
On top of privatisation, in the rail freight sector specifically, we are seeing a consolidation of players with major mining and steel producing firms selling their transport subsidiaries and major private logistics players developing in Russia's rail freight system. BMI believes that this will lead to a more joined-up approach for transport options in the Russian freight sector - good news for shippers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The second theme we highlight in Russia's freight sector in 2013 is the impact the preparation for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games will have. With just over a year to go, the completion stage of venues is not far off - the role of freight transport in the transport of raw materials for construction is coming to an end, and the next stage of specific sports logistics needs is coming into play. We also expect an uptick blip in Q413 and Q114 as last-minute preparations are made.
All freight sectors are set to benefit from Russia's hosting of the 2014 Winter Olympic Games, specifically those in the Krasnodar region. We highlight that port of Novorossiysk as a specific facility that will enjoy an Olympics-related boom in throughput.
The final theme is Russia's recent membership of the WTO. As President Vladimir Putin has highlighted the benefits of an uptick in trade volumes won't be felt straight away, but we believe Russia's freight transport sector will start to fill a positive impact over the medium term.
Headline Industry Data
- 2013 Air freight tonnage is expected to grow by 3.2%
- 2013 Rail freight is forecast to grow by 3.7%
- 2013 Port of Novorossiysk throughput is forecast to grow by 9.9%
- 2013 Road freight is forecast to grow by 1.5%
- 2013 Inland waterway freight is forecast to grow by 3%
- 2013 Total real trade growth is forecast at 5.9%
Key Industry Trends
Sistema Breaks Into Rail Freight
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Hong Kong Freight Transport Report Q1 2013
- Romania Freight Transport Report Q1 2013
- Hungary Freight Transport Report Q1 2013
- Poland Freight Transport Report Q1 2013
- Belgium Freight Transport Report Q1 2013
- Vietnam Freight Transport Report Q1 2013
- Mexico Freight Transport Report Q1 2013
- Czech Republic Freight Transport Report Q1 2013
- India Freight Transport Report Q1 2013
- Australia Freight Transport Report Q1 2013