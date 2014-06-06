New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Sanitary Protection in Colombia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- During 2013 current value sales of sanitary protection excluding wipes grew by 5% which was better than the review period. The increase in female population between 12 and 54 years, which increased by 6% between 2008 and 2013, along with the rising participation of women in the workforce, and the innovation, segmentation and strong promotional activity contributed to maintaining price stability and positive performance of the category.
Euromonitor International's Sanitary Protection in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Pantyliners, Sanitary Protection Including Intimate Wipes, Tampons, Towels.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sanitary Protection market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Future of the Feminine Hygiene Market in Colombia to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Suncare Market in Colombia to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Feminine Hygiene Market in Colombia to 2017
- The Future of the Suncare Market in Colombia to 2017
- Sanitary Pads Market in Colombia to 2017
- Sun Protection Market in Colombia to 2017
- Sanitary Protection in Ecuador
- Sanitary Protection in Japan
- Sanitary Protection in Belarus
- Sanitary Protection in Germany