Recent Study: Sanitary Protection in South Africa

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Sanitary Protection in South Africa"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Poverty continued to result in many low-income women in South Africa being unable to afford sanitary protection at the end of the review period. This issue rose to prominence in 2011, with campaigners and the media highlighting the issue of many girls missing school for a week each month due to their inability to afford sanitary protection. As a result, the government began to supply free sanitary pads to low-income schoolgirls, with plans to reach over 93,000 girls by May 2012. This supply...
Euromonitor International's Sanitary Protection in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Intimate Wipes, Sanitary Protection Excluding Intimate Wipes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sanitary Protection market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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