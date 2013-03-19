Recent Study: Saudi Arabia Freight Transport Report Q1 2013

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Saudi Arabia Freight Transport Report Q1 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- The outlook for the Saudi Arabian freight transport sector is sanguine indeed. The government stimulus package continues to make itself felt through increased consumer confidence which is driving up container volumes at the Kingdom's ports. This in turn will boost road haulage volumes. Total tonnage volumes at Saudi ports are also undergoing strong growth, and will be supported over the medium term by the massive house-building programme that is getting underway. The country is well supported by a growing fleet of dry and liquid bulk tankers which continues to expand through company mergers and vessel acquisitions, and the national air carrier, Saudia, has been generating strong revenue and volume growth. Specific investments in expanding the Kingdom's maritime facilities, and in projects such as the Saudi Landbridge and the North-South railway, coupled with strong economic growth on the back of large oil receipts, will further boost freight volumes.
Headline Industry Data
- Total Saudi Arabian trade set to increase 2.7% in 2013 in real terms, with imports growing 5.0% and exports by 0.4%. Real trade growth will average 2.3% to 2017.
- Air freight volumes set to grow 14.5% in 2013, to reach 756,450 tonnes. Growth to 2017 to average 9.3% per annum.
- 2013 Jeddah Islamic Port total tonnage throughput growth forecast 8.8%, and to average 8.0% per annum to 2017.
- 2013 rail freight volumes forecast to grow by 8.8% in 2013 and to average 9.1% over our forecast period.
Key Industry Trends
Logistics Yard To Support Dammam Growth: BMI believes that a new logistics terminal newly opened at the Saudi Arabian port of Dammam, located on the Gulf, offers upside potential to the long-term container throughput growth of the port, as the facility will help facilitate Dammam's development as a logistics hub while supporting its already high growth levels.
Saudia Continues Africa Push: BMI believes that Saudia, the cargo wing of Saudi Airlines, will continue to cement its role as one of the Middle East's largest cargo carrier through its focus on expanding into Africa. The continent is, along with the Middle East, one of the fastest-growing in the world in terms of both air freight and passenger volumes, providing ample opportunities for companies. These are heightened by the generally sorry state of domestic African airlines, many of which are struggling with financing and safety issues.
Strong Growth Outlook For Bahri: BMI believes that the Saudi Arabian shipping company Bahri, known as the National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (NSCSA) until a change of name in April 2012, has a strong growth outlook over the coming years. The recent launch of its dry bulk arm, Bahri Dry Bulk (BDB) and the upcoming absorption of fellow Saudi oil tanker operator Vela will help the firm maintain profit growth like that achieved in the most recent quarter, ended September 30.
