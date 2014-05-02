Fast Market Research recommends "Semiconductor & IC Packaging Materials Market - Regional Trends & Forecast to 2019" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Semiconductor & IC Packaging Materials Market by Types (Organic Substrates, Bonding Wires, Lead frames, Ceramic Packages, and so on), Packaging Technologies (SOP, GA, QFN, DFN, and others) & Geography - Regional Trends & Forecast to 2019
The semiconductor and IC packaging materials market had revenue of $21 billion in 2013, with the highest share held by Asia-Pacific accounted for 68%. The global market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2014 to 2019. The highest investment is forecasted to be in Asia-Pacific, due to the growing application markets, low cost of production, and availability of raw materials especially in China. ROW is expected to have the highest growth of 3.5% from 2014 to 2019. The North American and European segments are expected to account for 12% and 11.6% of the revenue by 2019, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% and 3.0%, respectively during 2014 to 2019.
BASF SE (Germany), Alent plc (U.K.), Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan), Henkel AG & Company (Germany), and Kyocera Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan) are the major active players in the semiconductor and IC packaging materials market. These companies showed the highest strategy adoptions amongst other players in the semiconductor and IC packaging materials market and accounted for 55% of the total market activities.
From 2010 to 2014, new product launch was observed as the major growth strategy adopted by the semiconductor and IC packaging materials companies, accounting for a share of 48% overall. In the first half of 2013, Henkel AG & Company (Germany) made four new product launches, followed by two acquisitions by Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., and expansions by Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan) and Henkel AG & Company (Germany). Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan) and Atotech Deutschland Gmbh (Germany) are the other major participants in development activities during this period. The other active players in market development of semiconductor and IC packaging materials are Shinko Electric Industries Co. Ltd. (Japan) and Indium Corporation (U.S.).
Major companies offering semiconductor and IC packaging materials are actively involved in launching new products in the market by investing in R&D. Irrespective of the company's size, all the market participants are actively investing in developing new products and delivering them to the market. The manufacturing companies are leveraging distribution networks of major companies by entering into strategic supply and distribution agreements. In this way, companies are able to explore new markets and penetrate into the existing markets with highly efficient products.
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