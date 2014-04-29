Recently published research from MarketLine, "Semiconductors in Asia-Pacific", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Semiconductors in Asia-Pacific industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Asia-Pacific semiconductors market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Report Highlights:
- The semiconductor market consists of the manufacture and sale of semiconductors and related products.<\li> - The Asia-Pacific semiconductors market had total revenues of $248.1m in 2013, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% between 2009 and 2013.<\li> - The discrete semiconductors segment contributed revenues of $43.8m in 2013, equating to 17.6% of the market's aggregate value.<\li> - The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 8.0% for the five-year period 2013 - 2018, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $364.2m by the end of 2018.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Features of this Report:
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the semiconductors market in Asia-Pacific
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the semiconductors market in Asia-Pacific
Leading company profiles reveal details of key semiconductors market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Asia-Pacific semiconductors market with five year forecasts
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Asia-Pacific economy
Key Questions Answered:
What was the size of the Asia-Pacific semiconductors market by value in 2013?
What will be the size of the Asia-Pacific semiconductors market in 2018?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Asia-Pacific semiconductors market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
What are the main segments that make up Asia-Pacific's semiconductors market?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation
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