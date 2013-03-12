Recent Study: Serum Institute of India Limited - Product Pipeline Review - 2012

Fast Market Research recommends "Serum Institute of India Limited - Product Pipeline Review - 2012" from Global Markets Direct, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Global Market Direct's pharmaceuticals report, "Serum Institute of India Limited - Product Pipeline Review - 2012" provides data on the Serum Institute of India Limited's research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.
This report is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Direct's proprietary databases, Serum Institute of India Limited's corporate website, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases, both from Serum Institute of India Limited and industry-specific third party sources, put together by Global Markets Direct's team.
Scope
- Serum Institute of India Limited - Brief Serum Institute of India Limited overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.
- Review of current pipeline of Serum Institute of India Limited human therapeutic division.
- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.
- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.
- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of Serum Institute of India Limited with complete description of the product's developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.
- Recent updates of the Serum Institute of India Limited's pipeline in the last quarter.
- Key discontinued and dormant projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Evaluate Serum Institute of India Limited's strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.
- Assess the growth potential of Serum Institute of India Limited in its therapy areas of focus.
- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the Serum Institute of India Limited's R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.
- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.
- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with Serum Institute of India Limited.
- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.
- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of Serum Institute of India Limited and identify potential opportunities in those areas.
