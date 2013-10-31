Recent Study: Sets/Kits in New Zealand

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Sets/Kits in New Zealand"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Sets/kits continue to expand within beauty and personal care with the popularity of colour cosmetic palette kits as well as mini skin care, fragrance and personal care sets strong in 2012. The growing popularity of sets/kits has expanded the buying occasions for purchasers beyond traditional events such as Christmas.
Euromonitor International's Sets/Kits in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sets/Kits market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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