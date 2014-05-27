Fast Market Research recommends "Sinemet (Parkinson's Disease) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2014 -- Parkinson's disease is a progressive condition that is characterized by bradykinesia, muscular rigidity, tremor, and postural instability. As the second most common neurodegenerative disorder, Parkinson's disease may affect individuals of any age but prevalence is increased with age and it is most common in the elderly. Dopaminergic therapies have been fairly effective in treating bradykinesia, but several unmet needs remain. Some needs will be met during the forecast period from 2012-2022, while others, such as the need for disease-modifying drugs, will remain. GlobalData expects that advancements will be made in levodopa administration and that four new molecular entities will be introduced to the market by 2022, these factors along with increased patient numbers from an aging population will drive the market during the forecast period.
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Sinemet (carbidopa and levodopa), developed by Merck & Co., is considered one of the gold standards for treatment in Parkinson's disease. It is used for the control of motor symptoms in Parkinson's disease and other Parkinsonian syndromes. Sinemet does not slow the neurodegenerative process in Parkinson's disease, and over time patients' responsiveness to therapy may change as they enter more advanced stages of the disease.
Scope
- Overview of Parkinson's disease, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on Sinemet including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for Sinemet for the top eight countries from 2012 to 2022.
- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan and Brazil.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return
- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Parkinson's disease
- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Sinemet performance
- Obtain sales forecast for Sinemet from 2012-2022 in the top eight countries (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan and Brazil).
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