New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Small Cooking Appliances in Portugal"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- In 2013 small cooking appliances experienced some difficulties overcoming the impact of the economic situation, because despite the fact that people were eating at home more instead of opting to go out, many of these appliances are not considered to be essential by many Portuguese consumers, since most of their cooking functions can be easily replaced by standard casserole dishes and frying pans.
Competitive Landscape
SEB Portugal Electrodomesticos led small cooking appliances with a 16% volume share in 2013, and gained some share when compared with 2012. This positive performance was due to its renewed portfolio, with important brands such as Moulinex, Krups and Tefal.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Industry Prospects
Volume sales of small cooking appliances are expected to remain fairly stable over the forecast period, which is quite an achievement, given the circumstances. The good performance of small cooking appliances can be attributed to Portuguese consumers cutting their expenses and cocooning. Instead of going out to eat regularly during the week, Portuguese consumers are expected to continue to stay home more, to save money, and cook much more often than they did in the past, thus driving the further growth of small cooking appliances. In addition, most small cooking appliances have low unit prices, and are thus affordable for cash-strapped Portuguese consumers.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Small Cooking Appliances industry in Portugal with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Small Cooking Appliances industry in Portugal, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Small Cooking Appliances in Portugal market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Small Cooking Appliances in Portugal?
- What are the major brands in Portugal?
- What is the percentage share for hard and soft coffee pod machines?
- Are freestanding hobs driving growth in Portugal?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Appliances in Russia
- Consumer Appliances in Denmark
- Consumer Appliances in Singapore
- Consumer Appliances in Germany
- Consumer Appliances in Poland
- Consumer Appliances in Thailand
- Consumer Appliances in Indonesia
- Consumer Appliances in Romania
- Consumer Appliances in Mexico
- Consumer Appliances in France