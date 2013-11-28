Fast Market Research recommends "Sony's Strategic Planning for Smart Handheld Devices, Cloud Services, and Wearable Smart Devices" from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2013 -- In 2012, Sony proposed "One Sony," an integrated management structure to help the company establish a rapid and optimized decision-making process. One year later in 2013, Sony witnesses the increased smartphone sales. Connected and cloud technologies are used to bring Sony's TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and consumer electronic devices together and a growing number of corresponding applications have also emerged. This report examines Sony's strategic planning for smart handheld devices, cloud services, and wearable smart devices with an aim to probe into the future development trends of Sony.
List of Topics
Sony's development in 2012-2013, touching on its operational performance by business category
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Companies Mentioned in this Report: Apple, Samsung, Sony
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