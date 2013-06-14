Recent Study: Spain Domestic Tourism to 2016: Market Profile

Recently published research from Timetric, "Spain Domestic Tourism to 2016: Market Profile", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- "Spain Domestic Tourism to 2016: Market Profile" is the result of extensive research on the travel and tourism industry covering domestic tourism in Spain. It provides detailed analysis on key trends and issues, domestic tourism flows and domestic tourism expenditure along with domestic tourism forecast in Spain. The report also includes an overview of the Spanish travel and tourism industry covering key trends, barriers to tourism and tourist attractions with a detailed SWOT analysis of the tourism industry in Spain. Review and forecast data for tourism demand factors and market indicators has also been included in the report.
Scope
The report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights, including:
- A detailed coverage of the travel and tourism industry in Spain
- A comprehensive analysis of domestic tourism in Spain
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the demand-side dynamics within the Spanish travel and tourism industry, along with key market trends
- Take strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data on domestic tourism in Spain
