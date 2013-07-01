Recent Study: Spreads in Dominican Republic

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Spreads in Dominican Republic"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Dominicans are using more honey for different reasons. Some consumers find in honey a healthier option to use as a sweetener for beverages like juices and teas, as diabetes and obesity have become quite serious health crises amongst the Dominican population. Doctors have begun to recommend the use of more natural products, including honey, which is natural and commonly found in any modern or traditional retailer. In the case of consumers who want to also save money, honey is a lower-cost...
Euromonitor International's Spreads in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads, Yeast-based Spreads.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Spreads market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
