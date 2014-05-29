New Energy research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Saudi Arabia's hot water and steam market reaches SR3 billion in 2012. Households account for 54% of the demand in 2012. The market is dominated by domestic companies. Profitability is stable at 25% of the turnover. The industry is highly concentrated with the two large companies holding the lion's share of the total production. Solar power is becoming increasingly important in producing hot water and steam. The world's largest solar thermal plant is built in 2012. Saudi Arabia's steam and hot water supply industry is expected to record a CAGR of 8% over 2013-2018.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Steam and Hot Water Supply in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 403. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Steam and Hot Water Supply in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 403 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Steam and Hot Water Distribution, Steam and Hot Water Production.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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