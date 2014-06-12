New Manufacturing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Domestic demand grows 121% despite global economic slowdown to reach SR1.6 billion in 2012. Imported production dominates market, penetration remains unchanged. Turnover of local producers increases 102% from 2007, underperforming market as a whole. Exports remain negligible, declining 92% over review period. Production revenue expected to grow 76% over forecast period amid rising demand, due to focus on expansion of energy production capacity.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Steam Generators in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 2813. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
The Steam Generators in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 2813 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Browse all Manufacturing research reports at Fast Market Research
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