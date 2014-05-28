Fast Market Research recommends "Store Cards in the Czech Republic" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Store cards remained a marginal product in the Czech Republic in 2013, with only a single product present. Store cards returned to the country in 2011, with the launch of a corporate card product, the Makro Partner card from Makro Cash & Carry. This product served small and medium entrepreneurs, both as an entry card to stores and as an independent payment card with credit facility. Since the product was still in the early stages of development in 2013, the number of cards, as well as...
Euromonitor International's Store Card Transactions in Czech Republic report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Store Card Transactions market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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